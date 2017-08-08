'eightyfive MILES' launches clothing and accessory brand

Eightyfive Miles logo

MICHIGAN - A brother-sister duo has launched eightyfive MILES, a West Michigan based clothing and accessory line.

The shop shows its Michigan Pride in the designs of the things sold there, and has pledged to donate 3 percent of its annual profit to Great Lakes conservation efforts.

The name eightyfive MILES comes from the fact that in Michigan, the furthest you can be from a Great Lake is 85 miles.

To check out some of their products, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV