Ethnic Heritage Festival this weekend at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Join the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, Feb. 4, for the annual Ethnic Heritage Festival.

The Festival is a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home.

The City of Grand Rapids and the surrounding region have a long standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions dating back from early explorers and fur traders, to modern day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and features a variety of organizations, performances, beer tastings and presentations. The Museum Café will feature ethnic food selections and a special International Beer Tasting. Event activities are included with general admission to the Museum.

The 2017 Ethnic Heritage Festival will also celebrate the opening of a new temporary exhibit, Journey to the Pacific, showcasing cultures of the Pacific region. This exhibit will be free with admission to the Museum.

Visitors will be able to view the Museum’s exhibitions, with two specific exhibitions having a primary focus on diversity and culture: Newcomers: The People of This Place which highlights the ethnic groups that have settled the Grand Rapids area, and Anishinabek: The People of this Place which focuses on the Native American culture in the region.

Organizations participating in this year’s festival include: Friends of Fisher Mansion, Amber Treasures, India Link, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Grand Rapids Sister Cities, Grand Rapids Scottish Society, Polish Heritage Society, Swedish American Heritage Society, Anishinabec - Grand Valley Lodge, End of the Trail Jewelry, Voice in the Wood, Native American, Native Blend, Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids and more!

Colorful performances will take place throughout the day in the Meijer Theater and Galleria, starting at 10 a.m. Performances will include: Pacific Island Dancers, Ballet Folklorico Sol Azteca, Le Clay, Le Zu, West Michigan Tamil Sangam, Chinese Dance for Health, the Imani Singers of Grand Rapids, CAWN Dance Troup and Belly Dance Grand Rapids.

Please visit www.grpm.org for additional information about the Ethnic Heritage Festival.

