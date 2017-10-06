Fall activities at Lena Meijer Children's Garden

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - My West Michigan met up with Meijer Gardens Horticulturist Ian Warnock to see how the Gardens have turned into a Fall wonderland with plenty of activities for the kids, especially in the Children's Garden.

The Lena Meijer Children's Garden invites children to play, learn and explore. This garden fosters experiential learning and the use of all five senses. Interaction is encouraged as children are welcome to use their senses by smelling and touching specific plants designed for interaction. Whether in the Kids Sense Garden discovering leaves that feel like lambs ears, launching a boat in the Great Lakes, digging for buried fossils in the Rock Quarry or listening to a story, The Children's Garden offers plenty of opportunities for family fun!

Upcoming events include Fall Family Day on October 14th http://www.meijergardens.org/calendar/fall-family-day-1/ and Hallo-wee Ones on October 20th http://www.meijergardens.org/calendar/hallowee-ones-3/

