Fall fashions for college students from Younkers at Rivertown Crossings Mall

WYOMING, MICH - When it comes to back-to-school fashions, we can't forget about the college students.

Meribeth Ver Hulst, a stylist with Younkers at Rivertown Crossings Mall showed us the latest looks for the fall.

Everything from the rip-n-repair jeans, (holes that have been patched over), to feminine blouses with edgier jackets over top. Skinny jeans with unfinished trim is also a big trend, with booties or "shoe-tees" to go along with it.

