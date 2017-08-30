Fall Fashions for College Students

WYOMING, MICH - When it comes to back-to-school fashions, we can't forget about the college students.
Meribeth Ver Hulst, a stylist with Younkers at Rivertown Crossings Mall showed us the latest looks for the fall.
Everything from the rip-n-repair jeans, (holes that have been patched over), to feminine blouses with edgier jackets over top. Skinny jeans with unfinished trim is also a big trend, with booties or "shoe-tees" to go along with it.
