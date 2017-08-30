WZZM
Close

Fall Fashions for College Students

Lauren Stanton, WZZM 8:26 AM. EDT August 30, 2017

WYOMING, MICH -   When it comes to back-to-school fashions, we can't forget about the college students.
  Meribeth Ver Hulst, a stylist with Younkers at Rivertown Crossings Mall showed us the latest looks for the fall.
  Everything from the rip-n-repair jeans, (holes that have been patched over), to feminine blouses with edgier jackets over top.  Skinny jeans with unfinished trim is also a big trend, with booties or "shoe-tees" to go along with it.
 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories