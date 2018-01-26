WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Family Fun at the Kids & Family Expo at DeVos Place

Family Expo

Lauren Stanton, WZZM 10:18 AM. EST January 26, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The Kids & Family Expo returns to DeVos Place Saturday January 27th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

From a zip line that allows you to fly across DeVos Place, to interactive areas, educational fun, and family activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a list of activities Kohler Expos says you can take part in Saturday:

  • Zip line 
  • Cow Belly Bounce House
  • Inflatable Obstacle Course
  • 40 ft. Art Wall
  • Mechanical Surfboard
  • GaGa Pit by Camp Henry
  • Bounce House 
  • Snowflake Station
  • Magician
  • Berlin Race Car and Mini-Wedge
  • Puppet Theatre with live performances
  • Music Performances -- including drums for kids
  • Rock Wall
  • Boat Display -- with fish for a prizes
  • Home Depot "Kids Workshop"
  • Human Foosball by Rebounderz
  • Petting Zoo with Live Animals
  • Giant Slide
  • LEGO Build Area
  • Face Painting 
  • Balloon Twisting
  • Martial Arts and Self-defense lessons
  • Reptile & Amphibian Exhibit
  • Henna Tattoos
  • Fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances
  • Smoke House -- fire safety
  • Character Sightings
  • Fun Bucket Prizes -- and there will be winners picked every hour!

The community event also supports the Mental Health Foundation's "Be Nice" program, an anti-bullying program in local schools.

Tickets are available at the door or online at www.KohlerExpo.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/9251760980918/

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories