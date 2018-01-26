Family Fun at the Kids & Family Expo at DeVos Place

A child ziplines through DeVos Place at the Kids & Family Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The Kids & Family Expo returns to DeVos Place Saturday January 27th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

From a zip line that allows you to fly across DeVos Place, to interactive areas, educational fun, and family activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a list of activities Kohler Expos says you can take part in Saturday:

Zip line

Cow Belly Bounce House

Inflatable Obstacle Course

40 ft. Art Wall

Mechanical Surfboard

GaGa Pit by Camp Henry

Bounce House

Snowflake Station

Magician

Berlin Race Car and Mini-Wedge

Puppet Theatre with live performances

Music Performances -- including drums for kids

Rock Wall

Boat Display -- with fish for a prizes

Home Depot "Kids Workshop"

Human Foosball by Rebounderz

Petting Zoo with Live Animals

Giant Slide

LEGO Build Area

Face Painting

Balloon Twisting

Martial Arts and Self-defense lessons

Reptile & Amphibian Exhibit

Henna Tattoos

Fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances

Smoke House -- fire safety

Character Sightings

Fun Bucket Prizes -- and there will be winners picked every hour!

The community event also supports the Mental Health Foundation's "Be Nice" program, an anti-bullying program in local schools.

Tickets are available at the door or online at www.KohlerExpo.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/9251760980918/

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV