Family Fun at the Kids & Family Expo at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The Kids & Family Expo returns to DeVos Place Saturday January 27th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
From a zip line that allows you to fly across DeVos Place, to interactive areas, educational fun, and family activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Here's a list of activities Kohler Expos says you can take part in Saturday:
- Zip line
- Cow Belly Bounce House
- Inflatable Obstacle Course
- 40 ft. Art Wall
- Mechanical Surfboard
- GaGa Pit by Camp Henry
- Bounce House
- Snowflake Station
- Magician
- Berlin Race Car and Mini-Wedge
- Puppet Theatre with live performances
- Music Performances -- including drums for kids
- Rock Wall
- Boat Display -- with fish for a prizes
- Home Depot "Kids Workshop"
- Human Foosball by Rebounderz
- Petting Zoo with Live Animals
- Giant Slide
- LEGO Build Area
- Face Painting
- Balloon Twisting
- Martial Arts and Self-defense lessons
- Reptile & Amphibian Exhibit
- Henna Tattoos
- Fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances
- Smoke House -- fire safety
- Character Sightings
- Fun Bucket Prizes -- and there will be winners picked every hour!
The community event also supports the Mental Health Foundation's "Be Nice" program, an anti-bullying program in local schools.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.KohlerExpo.com
