Family Wanted: Taevon loves cars, dogs and his legos

Taevon is looking for a 'Forever Family' (Photo: Fleszar, Christopher, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS - Even though Taevon has said he wants to become a construction worker when he gets older, his interests point to the automotive industry. “Taevon is very interested in all types of cars, such as collectible toy cars,” says his worker. “He enjoys playing with them.” Cars are his favorite toy followed closely by superhero action figures. If an automotive career doesn’t pan out, Taevon might be in line for architecture.

© 2017 WZZM-TV