February events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here are a list of things to do in West Michigan in February, courtesy of West Michigan Tourist Association.

Love, Wine, & Chocolate at Robinette’s

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery in Grand Rapids is having their annual Love, Wine & Chocolate event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For $12 per couple, receive a souvenir wine glass, wine tasting, entrance to the chocolate snack bar, prizes and more.

Enjoy a day surrounded by two Valentine’s Day staples: wine and chocolate!

Open Cockpits at the Air Zoo

Very cool opportunity at the Air Zoo in Portage this month: Open Cockpits at the Air Zoo.

Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in February, Air Zoo guests will have the unique opportunity to sit in the cockpits of some of the most famous aircraft in history! Don't miss this amazing chance to "climb behind the stick" and get a true "pilot's eye" view of history!

The Air Zoo's open cockpit experience is FREE with your paid admission and offers great photo opportunities.

Will feature a different aircraft every weekend, including their Grumman Mallard, Ford Tri-motor, Thunderbolt, and Skyraider.

Valentine’s Romance Menu at Tabor Hill

Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant in Buchanan will be serving a special Valentine’s Romance Menu on Feb. 10, 11 and 12.

Includes dishes like French Onion Soup, Lobster Risotto, & a special dessert tray.

Their restaurant has gorgeous views of their vineyards, especially at sunset.

Also all month, take 35% off full cases of wine.

Valentine’s Day Getaway in St. Joseph

The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph is offering a Valentine’s Day special that is hard to pass up.

For $149, you’ll receive a one night stay in a deluxe guestroom, $30 gift certificate to Plank’s Tavern, sparkling wine in-room, and six chocolate covered strawberries!

The package is valid Feb. 10 through 26, making it easy for you and your sweetheart to take a romantic vacation!

New West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide

100th Anniversary Edition of West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide Now Available as a Free Resource.

The West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) is proud to announce the publication of their 100th Anniversary edition of the West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide, which is an annual publication showcasing the best of what West Michigan has to offer.

This free guide is available for viewing online, or travelers may request that a free copy be mailed to them, both at the following web address: http://www.wmta.org/about-wmta/request-free-travel-info/

WMTA was a truly visionary leap when it was created in 1917, with the idea of local businesses and attractions working together to market the whole of West Michigan to travelers from a grass-roots level.

Encompassing the entire western half of the Lower Peninsula, as well as the majestic Upper Peninsula, West Michigan is alive with possibilities.

The Carefree Travel Guide is designed to be a companion to your next trip, beginning with the inspiration for your visit, and helping you all the way down to the details of booking your hotel, B&B, or campground. You’ll find plenty of trip ideas throughout the guide, whether you’re a foodie, are traveling with kids, or can’t wait to explore the best things in West Michigan.

For more information, please visit www.wmta.org.

