GRAND RAPIDS - As the Official Coffee Sponsor of ArtPrize Nine, Ferris Coffee decided to choose its Brazil Primavera as the ArtPrize coffee. This coffee is from the Primavera Farm in Brazil. They recently won third place in the 2016 Sustainable Farm Awards for "Most Sustainable Farm in Brazil" for their efforts in water reutilization, reforestation, and natural composting.

Sam Mirto, Director of Coffee, shares more about the brew that has tasting notes of peanut butter and milk chocolate.

