Guy at his desk

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dr. Matthew Clark talks about fighting the "sitting disease," with tips on what you can do at work if you have a sedentary job.

The price of sitting too much.

1. Pretend it's the 80's: go find your co-worker instead of emailing or texting. Face to face often is more effective also.

2. Take a Stand. Stand up more. Even if you or company can't pay for a special desk/chair system.

3. Stretches you can do at your desk. Go for a 15 min walk at lunch. Use the stairs. Use the farthest away printer. Park further away from door.

4. Squats or planks in your office or cubicle. Chair leg extensions, chair crunches, and chair squats. Small desk weights under your desk.

5. Keep hydrated with water.

Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute

(© 2017 WZZM)