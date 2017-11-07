Flowerland to hold Holidazzle to kick off the Holiday Season

Fruitbasket Flowerland's Rick Vuyst poses with WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton to preview Holidazzle events in November.

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH - Holidazzle 2017 is November 10th from 6pm to 9pm at Fruitbasket Flowerland's location at 3801 Alpine Avenue NW in Comstock Park, and November 17th at their Kentwood Location.

Watch Flowerland become Candyland! Experience the Christmas decorating party of the year and be dazzled with decorations, wine tasting, delectable treats and savings.

Sparkle in your own Holidazzling "Elfie" at the Women's Lifestyle Magazine Glitter Booth. Wine Tasting with Art of the Table. Enjoy live entertainment with pianist Katy Couch and Keyboard World! Join your friends for some caroling. Stroll through the Candy Land Stations and Whimsical Houses. Learn more about Arctic Ice Lanterns

Pre-register with Eventbrite and attend the party to be entered to win a State-of-the-Art 7.5' Pre-lit Life-Like Christmas tree valued at $559.99.

Also attend and register on location to win King Kandy's Mystery Treasure Chest. Anyone who attends can register the night of the party.

Be inspired by the magic of Balloon Art from 616 Balloons. Enjoy ice cream from Bumblebee Ice Cream, a Hot Chocolate Bar compliments of Schuil Coffee, plus other delectably "naughty" treats. Fill up Santa's sleigh and light up a child's face by bringing an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots!

Follow the candy path to see the latest in holiday ornaments, Christmas trees and unique decorating ideas. Demonstrations to satisfy any sweet tooth.

