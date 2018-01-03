Flowers with J: Creating a winter wonderland in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We always have snow in Michigan, but sometimes we want to bring that Winter Wonderland inside.
Our Flower Expert J Schwanke from uBloom.com shows us a fun way to bring a little frostiness to our Flower Arrangements in the video above.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs