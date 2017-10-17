Close Flowers with J: Flowers and Foliage from the Yard Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Did you know you can make a gorgeous centerpiece or arrangement for your home - right out of your own yard? Our Flower Expert J Schwanke from uBloom.com shows us how. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Another tannery waste dump site found in western Michigan Oct 17, 2017, 7:08 a.m. Man tied up, beaten and robbed at his home in Battle Creek Oct 17, 2017, 6:58 a.m. Meijer shopper sues for $25M after beating by… Oct 16, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs