WZZM
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Flowers with J: Goose egg vase

Eggs as Vases

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:55 AM. EDT May 22, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Spring is in the air -- that means it’s egg time for chickens, ducks and even geese.

Flower Expert J Schwanke from uBloom.com shows us another use for the eggshells ... flower vases!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

Flowers with J: Flower Cocktail Hour

WZZM

Flowers with J: Flower topiary

WZZM

Flowers with J: May Day

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories