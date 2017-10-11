WZZM
Close

Flowers with J: Zinnia Mania

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

Our Flower Expert J Schwanke from uBloom.com gives us some cut flower care tips and ideas for Zinnias! 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories