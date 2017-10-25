WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Forest Hills Eastern holds Holiday Expo & Artisans Market

Lauren Stanton, WZZM 8:44 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

ADA, MICH -

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories