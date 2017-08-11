Founders film series returns this fall in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Founders is bringing back its film series to Celebration Cinemas this fall! Each classic film has been paired with a Founders brew for the ultimate viewing experience.
Tickets are $2. Must be 21 to purchase.
Schedule:
- September 6-Dirty Dancing, paired with Green Zebra
- September 13-Clue, paired with Porter
- September 20-The Usual Suspects, paired with Dirty Bastard
- September 27-Fast Times at Ridgemont High, paired with Redankulous
- October 4-The Breakfast Club, paired with Breakfast Stout
- October 11-The Fifth Element, paired with All Day IPA
- October 18-Field of Dreams, paired with Harvest Ale
- October 25-The Shining, paired with Red's Rye IPA
- November 1-The Cabin in the Woods, paired with Backwoods Bastard
- November 8-Pitch Perfect, paired with Rubaeus
Locations:
- Celebration! Cinema North
- Celebration! Cinema Crossroads
- Celebration! Cinema Mt. Pleasant
- Celebration! Cinema Muskegon
- Celebration! Cinema Okemos
- Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor
Learn more by clicking here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs