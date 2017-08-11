WZZM
Close

Founders film series returns this fall in West Michigan

Founders Film Series Returns This Fall

Katie Sakala, WZZM 9:57 AM. EDT August 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Founders is bringing back its film series to Celebration Cinemas this fall! Each classic film has been paired with a Founders brew for the ultimate viewing experience.

Tickets are $2. Must be 21 to purchase.

Schedule: 

  • September 6-Dirty Dancing, paired with Green Zebra
  • September 13-Clue, paired with Porter
  • September 20-The Usual Suspects, paired with Dirty Bastard
  • September 27-Fast Times at Ridgemont High, paired with Redankulous
  • October 4-The Breakfast Club, paired with Breakfast Stout
  • October 11-The Fifth Element, paired with All Day IPA
  • October 18-Field of Dreams, paired with Harvest Ale
  • October 25-The Shining, paired with Red's Rye IPA
  • November 1-The Cabin in the Woods, paired with Backwoods Bastard
  • November 8-Pitch Perfect, paired with Rubaeus

Locations:

  • Celebration! Cinema North
  • Celebration! Cinema Crossroads
  • Celebration! Cinema Mt. Pleasant
  • Celebration! Cinema Muskegon
  • Celebration! Cinema Okemos
  • Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor

Learn more by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories