Founders film series returns this fall in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Founders is bringing back its film series to Celebration Cinemas this fall! Each classic film has been paired with a Founders brew for the ultimate viewing experience.

Tickets are $2. Must be 21 to purchase.

Schedule:

September 6-Dirty Dancing, paired with Green Zebra

September 13-Clue, paired with Porter

September 20-The Usual Suspects, paired with Dirty Bastard

September 27-Fast Times at Ridgemont High, paired with Redankulous

October 4-The Breakfast Club, paired with Breakfast Stout

October 11-The Fifth Element, paired with All Day IPA

October 18-Field of Dreams, paired with Harvest Ale

October 25-The Shining, paired with Red's Rye IPA

November 1-The Cabin in the Woods, paired with Backwoods Bastard

November 8-Pitch Perfect, paired with Rubaeus

Locations:

Celebration! Cinema North

Celebration! Cinema Crossroads

Celebration! Cinema Mt. Pleasant

Celebration! Cinema Muskegon

Celebration! Cinema Okemos

Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor

