Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park continues expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua gets an up close look at the expansion project happening at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

With more space, we can enhance the experiences of our members and guests. We can ease ticket lines, host more events, and give guests more room to move about during our popular annual exhibitions.

We also plan to update and expand our storage areas so we can continue the safekeeping of our valuable works of art, and maintain our archives containing important historical documents.

Changes in these areas are critical to helping us preserve and perpetuate our mission.