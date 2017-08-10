Frederik Meijer Gardens seeks to expand volunteer program

Man volunteers at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids MI. Courtesy: http://www.meijergardens.org/involved/volunteer/

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is looking to expand their volunteer program this fall.

On their website, Meijer Gardens says their volunteers are more than just volunteers, but also family.

Open volunteer positions include:

Horticulture/gardeners

Front desk

Tram narrators

Docents

Children’s garden activity leaders

Café Cashiers

Japanese Garden hosts

Some of the additional benefits include learning gardening skills, one free entry pass with every 50 hours worked and multiple recognition events.

You can find an application, or learn more about volunteer opportunities by clicking here.

You can also call Amber Oudsema at 616-974-5221.

