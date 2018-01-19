WZZM
Close

Freeze for a good cause! Special Olympics Michigan hosting annual Polar Plunge events

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics MI

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:29 AM. EST January 19, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are several polar plunge events in West Michigan that benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

Here's how you can get involved!

Muskegon

  • Saturday, Jan. 27, at Fricano's on Muskegon Lake
  • Registration at noon, plunge at 2 p.m., immediately followed by awards and an After Splash Bash party at 4 p.m.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/muskegon2018

Greenville/Turk Lake

  • Saturday, Feb. 10, at Turk Lake Restaurant and Bar
  • Registration at noon, plunge at 3 p.m., immediately followed by awards.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/turklake2018

Kalamazoo and Calhoun County

  • Saturday, Feb. 10, at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo
  • Registration at 9:30 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by awards and the After Splash Bash party.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/kzoo18

Holland

  • Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Elks Lodge
  • Registration at 1 p.m., plunge at 2 p.m., immediately followed by awards and the After Splash Bash Party.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/holland2018

Chippewa Lake

  • Saturday, Feb. 24, at East Bay General Store in Chippewa Lake
  • Registration at 11 a.m., plunge at 12:30, immediately followed by awards and the After Splash Bash Party.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/chippewalake2018

Grand Rapids

  • Saturday, Feb. 24 at Van Andel Arena (plunge is in a pool outside)
  • Registration at 11 a.m. inside The B.O.B., plunge at 1 p.m. and After Splash Bash party immediately follows at The B.O.B.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/grandrapids18

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories