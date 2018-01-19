Freeze for a good cause! Special Olympics Michigan hosting annual Polar Plunge events

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are several polar plunge events in West Michigan that benefit Special Olympics Michigan.
Here's how you can get involved!
Muskegon
- Saturday, Jan. 27, at Fricano's on Muskegon Lake
- Registration at noon, plunge at 2 p.m., immediately followed by awards and an After Splash Bash party at 4 p.m.
More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/muskegon2018
Greenville/Turk Lake
- Saturday, Feb. 10, at Turk Lake Restaurant and Bar
- Registration at noon, plunge at 3 p.m., immediately followed by awards.
More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/turklake2018
Kalamazoo and Calhoun County
- Saturday, Feb. 10, at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo
- Registration at 9:30 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by awards and the After Splash Bash party.
More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/kzoo18
Holland
- Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Elks Lodge
- Registration at 1 p.m., plunge at 2 p.m., immediately followed by awards and the After Splash Bash Party.
More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/holland2018
Chippewa Lake
- Saturday, Feb. 24, at East Bay General Store in Chippewa Lake
- Registration at 11 a.m., plunge at 12:30, immediately followed by awards and the After Splash Bash Party.
More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/chippewalake2018
Grand Rapids
- Saturday, Feb. 24 at Van Andel Arena (plunge is in a pool outside)
- Registration at 11 a.m. inside The B.O.B., plunge at 1 p.m. and After Splash Bash party immediately follows at The B.O.B.
More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/grandrapids18
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs