Freeze for a good cause! Special Olympics Michigan hosting annual Polar Plunge events

Polar Plunge

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There are several polar plunge events in West Michigan that benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

Here's how you can get involved!

Muskegon

Saturday, Jan. 27, at Fricano's on Muskegon Lake

Registration at noon, plunge at 2 p.m., immediately followed by awards and an After Splash Bash party at 4 p.m.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/muskegon2018

Greenville/Turk Lake

Saturday, Feb. 10, at Turk Lake Restaurant and Bar

Registration at noon, plunge at 3 p.m., immediately followed by awards.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/turklake2018

Kalamazoo and Calhoun County

Saturday, Feb. 10, at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo

Registration at 9:30 a.m., plunge at 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by awards and the After Splash Bash party.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/kzoo18

Holland

Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Elks Lodge

Registration at 1 p.m., plunge at 2 p.m., immediately followed by awards and the After Splash Bash Party.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/holland2018

Chippewa Lake

Saturday, Feb. 24, at East Bay General Store in Chippewa Lake

Registration at 11 a.m., plunge at 12:30, immediately followed by awards and the After Splash Bash Party.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/chippewalake2018

Grand Rapids

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Van Andel Arena (plunge is in a pool outside)

Registration at 11 a.m. inside The B.O.B., plunge at 1 p.m. and After Splash Bash party immediately follows at The B.O.B.

More information: https://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/grandrapids18

