Get an inside look at The Green Well's menu inside its new Rockford location

A Green Well server (Photo: Provided)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The popular East Hills gastropub, The Green Well, has opened its new location in the Rockford Promenade Building downtown.

The new gastropub has indoor seating for 120 and an outdoor patio that can seat up to 60 people. They will be open seven days a week, and as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

My West Michigan gets a peek at its menu in the video above.

For all the hours, check their website. The Green Well does accept reservations, just call 616-884-4100.

