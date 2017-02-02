Get behind the wheel of a Toyota at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - New this year at the Michigan International Auto Show is the ability to test drive a Toyota.

It's happening in the Toyota Drive Center Test Drive are of the show. People can test drive a Prius and a Highlander. It's a program offered to attendees throughout the show.

You'll follow the short downtown course that the public will be driving.

Representatives from Toyota will also be on hand to answer questions. My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua tries it out in the video above.

