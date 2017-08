Back to School Crafts

Craft expert Adeina Anderson shares simple projects to get your kids ready to head back to school. She shares a variety of projects including out the door organizing, organizing the kids clothes for the week, ways to make the kids clothes last longer and an easy after school snack idea. For more of Adeina's projects, visit her website at www.creativelifestyles.tv

© 2017 WZZM-TV