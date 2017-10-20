WZZM
Get ready for Grand Rapids Comic-Con

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 20, 2017

Grand Rapids Comic-Con takes place this weekend at DeVos Place.  It features celebrities like Billy Dee Williams, Kevin Sorbo and Gates McFadden.  For more information on tickets: http://www.grcomiccon.com/tickets

