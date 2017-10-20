Get ready for Grand Rapids Comic-Con

Grand Rapids Comic-Con takes place this weekend at DeVos Place. It features celebrities like Billy Dee Williams, Kevin Sorbo and Gates McFadden. For more information on tickets: http://www.grcomiccon.com/tickets
