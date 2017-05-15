Get ready for Nana's Run 2017

running

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Officials from Mercy Health, The ALS Association Michigan Chapter and members of the DeVos family have opened registration for the fourth annual Nana’s Run.

Nana's Run, a 5k run/walk, will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 10:45 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

The entry fee is $30 on or before May 12 and $35 beginning on May 13 until race day.

Proceeds from the event will support the patients and families served by the ALS Clinic at the Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences Center as well as The ALS Association Michigan Chapter.

Since the event’s inception in 2014, Nana’s Run has raised more than $1 million in support of clinical care, research, and programs helping ALS patients access critical care close to home. Event organizers surpassed the $1 million mark this year through race registrations, sponsorships and team fundraising, a new feature on the Nana’s Run website.

Nana’s Run was established to honor the legacy of Char “Nana” VanderLaan, the mother of Pamella DeVos and grandmother of race co-chairs Cassandra DeVos Thorndill and Sydney DeVos. Nana passed away from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease), a fatal progressive neurodegenerative disease. Each year more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS.

The team fundraising feature on www.nanasrun.com allows participants to share their story and run for the legacy of a loved one. “Each year hundreds of people touched by ALS come out to support Nana’s Run, many with their own unique stories,” said Sydney DeVos. “The team fundraising feature gives families, friends and individuals the ability to raise additional funds in the name of their loved one, like our family does for Nana.”



Anyone can donate to teams listed on the Nana’s Run website or create their own.

You can learn more at www.nanasrun.com.

