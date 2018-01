Harlem Globetrotters

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Harlem Globetrotters are headed to Grand Rapids this weekend. Buckets Blake stopped by to show off some of his moves and get us ready for the show. If you're interested in checking it out, tickets are now on sale at 1.800.745.3000 or on line at Ticketmaster.com. The show is at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Jan 21 at 2 p.m.

© 2018 WZZM-TV