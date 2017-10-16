Get your chocolate caramel apples in Grand Haven this fall season

GRAND HAVEN - Chocolates by Grimaldi stopped by My West Michigan with their limited edition chocolate caramel apples.
These special desserts are created using crisp, sweet, and hand-picked apples fresh from local orchards. First, they drench them in their buttery, and creamy caramel. Next, they coat them with their decadent chocolate and finally, they top them with a layer of crunchy nuts or other toppings.
You may visit Chocolates by Grimaldi's Web site at: http://www.chocolatesbygrimaldi.com
