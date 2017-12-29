WZZM
'Get Your Sparkle On' at Camp Newaygo

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST December 29, 2017

NEWAYGO, MICH. - Camp Newaygo is hosting an event called “Get Your Sparkle On” at their Lang Lodge, on December 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.  It includes dinner and midnight appetizers from the Camp’s own Ridge Specialties, live music by Sonic Pirates, a DJ later in the evening, a balloon drop with prizes at midnight, cash bar, a champagne toast and more.

Tickets are $45/person or $200 for 6 people.  Guests can also stay overnight at the camp and enjoy the New Year’s Day Hangover Breakfast on the 1st for an additional fee.  

Organizers say 'Get Your Sparkle On' is a unique way to ring in the new year, while supporting a local camp, which has been operating all girls resident camps since 1926, and now offers community events and family programming as well.  For more information, click this link.
 
 
 

