'Get Your Sparkle On' at Camp Newaygo

Camp Newaygo is owned by True North Community Services.

NEWAYGO, MICH. - Camp Newaygo is hosting an event called “Get Your Sparkle On” at their Lang Lodge, on December 31st from 6:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. It includes dinner and midnight appetizers from the Camp’s own Ridge Specialties, live music by Sonic Pirates, a DJ later in the evening, a balloon drop with prizes at midnight, cash bar, a champagne toast and more.

Tickets are $45/person or $200 for 6 people. Guests can also stay overnight at the camp and enjoy the New Year’s Day Hangover Breakfast on the 1st for an additional fee.

Organizers say 'Get Your Sparkle On' is a unique way to ring in the new year, while supporting a local camp, which has been operating all girls resident camps since 1926, and now offers community events and family programming as well. For more information, click this link.







