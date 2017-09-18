Gilda's Club celebrates third annual West Side Walk for Gilda, followed by block party on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS - The West Side Walk for Gilda's will happen on Saturday beginning at Noon with a 1.5 West Side Walk. It will start and end at Gilda’s Clubhouse, located at 1806 Bridge St. NW. The walk will be followed by a block party until 2 p.m. The event is open to everyone, regardless of fitness level, and will feature family friendly activities, various West Side vendors, live music and an opportunity to tour Gilda’s Club. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Lunch is provided for all walkers.

Walkers are invited to further support Gilda’s Club by setting up a personalized individual or team fundraising website. Prizes and incentives are available for those who raise $100 or more. All proceeds will go to support the free emotional health programs for those on a cancer or grief journey offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Additional details can be found online HERE.

