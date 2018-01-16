Grand Me Hope: Nathaniel

Grant Me Hope Nathaniel

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For Nathaniel, there is no try, only do. Indeed, Yoda would be proud of this “Luke Skywalker kid” because he perseveres through the difficult past he has experienced. His worker calls Nathaniel a “very intelligent and caring child” who has a great sense of humor. “Nathaniel is outgoing and can be very loving and compassionate,” his worker says. And, yes, he loves Star Wars. “Nathaniel collects all sorts of Star Wars toys and objects,” says his worker. He doesn’t let his imagination stop there. Nathaniel likes to invent things by playing with his Legos. He loves reading, and his favorite genre is fantasy novels. Nathaniel is currently immersed in the children’s novel “A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness. He also likes riding bikes and playing board games. When he’s asked about the qualities he wants in a future forever family, Nathaniel simply wants one who’ll love and care for him.

Nathaniel has experienced significant trauma and displays behavior at times associated with his past. However, he receives services to help him develop coping skills to manage his feelings. His worker recently shared that, "Nathaniel has shown major improvement in recent months". In addition, Nathaniel receives services to help him function at his best with his schoolwork.

Nathaniel would do best with two male parents or a mom and dad. His new parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. They must be patient, experienced and able to give Nathaniel the one-on-one attention he requires. Finally, Nathaniel would benefit from being the only child in his new forever family.

