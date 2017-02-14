Grand Rapids Art Museum exhibit focuses on the art of collecting

GRAM Exhibit Finders Keepers: West Michigan collects includes a variety of items even shoes!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What drives the universal human impulse to collect objects? What makes different objects desirable? What are some of the hidden treasures in Grand Rapids and throughout West Michigan?

These questions and others are addressed and answered by Finders Keepers: West Michigan Collects.

From fine art to Victorian jewelry, rare and precious minerals to antique rifles, sneakers to carpet sweepers, decorative glass, and more, Finders Keepers celebrates the passion and drive that fuel the collecting bug.

Organized by our curatorial team in collaboration with community scouts, the exhibition includes hundreds of diverse objects drawn from both private and institutional collections in a lively and unique gallery setting.

For more on the exhibit go to the website for the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

(© 2017 WZZM)