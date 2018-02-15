Grand Rapids Boat Show to feature everything you need for fun water season

Grand Rapids Boat Show 2018 preparations at DeVos Place. (Photo: Grand Rapids Boat Show via Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Boats contribute to Michigan's $7.4 billion active water lifestyle. So, it's no surprise that thousands come out for the Grand Rapids Boat Show.

Dianna Stampfler from Promote Michigan and a representative from Action Water Sports stopped by My West Michigan to showcase some of the items you can find when you are at the show.

The 73rd Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show runs Wednesday, Feb. 14 through 18. The hours are as follows:

Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices vary by age -- $10 adults, $4 children aged 6 to 14, while ids 5 and under are admitted for free.

There is plenty of close by parking – beneath DeVos Place, across the street and connected by skywalk. Depending on your length of visit, the cost varies between $2 to $15.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV