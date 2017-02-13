Grand Rapids Griffins hold Comic Book Giveaway game

Grand Rapids Griffins hold their comic book giveaway game Feb. 15th

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will hold a Griffins Comic Book Giveaway at their 11 a.m. game on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

It's the 16th Annual Matinee Game presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

For Wednesday’s matinee game, all kids in attendance will receive a first-edition Griffins comic book, “All the Pretty Things,” created by local artist Rob O’Neil.

After next Saturday’s game, fans of all ages can pick up a copy upon exiting the arena.

The books will also be distributed to members of the Griffins Kids Club, to players in the Griffins Youth Foundation, and through Griffins community appearances and events.

For more information, visit griffinshockey.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)