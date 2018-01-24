Grand Valley Artists work on display at LowellArts Gallery

Grand Valley Artists participate in sketch session

LOWELL, MICH. - Grand Valley Artists was founded in 1957 and is one of the oldest art groups in the Midwest -- and the oldest in Michigan.

GVA has grown to be a place where artists of all levels and media are welcome to meet, discuss, learn and grow. They put on the very popular Reeds Lake Art Festival which is in its 53rd year this coming June.

GVA has a group show happening right now at the LowellArts Gallery through Feb. 10, 2018. The exhibition, juried by Fred Bivins, highlights the exceptional talent and professionalism of the Grand Valley Artists. 98 pieces of artwork are featured by 41 artists.

GVA members also have their artists work on display at their new facility, located at 1695 Service Rd., NE in Grand Rapids.

We recently caught up with some of the artists who meet on Mondays for their weekly sketch session with a live model. Hear what they had to say in the video above.

If you're interested in any of the programming GVA offers, or for a list of galleries that display the work of GVA artists, click here!.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV