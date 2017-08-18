GRandJazzFest Performers

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - GRandJazzFest is West Michigan’s only free, weekend-long jazz festival! This year's event takes place Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. For more information, please visit http://grandjazzfest.org
GRandJazzFest
