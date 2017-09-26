Grant Me Hope Aerial

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Aerial is as honest as she is original. Her honesty shows in how she describes herself. “I’m compassionate, loving, caring and weird,” says Aerial. She also admits that when she spends time with friends she likes to talk and “be weird.” Her originality is displayed in some of her list of favorite things. For instance, instead of pets or predators as her favorite animal, Aerial lists the world’s largest rodent, the capybara. Instead of the mac ’n cheese that many kids prefer, Aerial says lasagna is her favorite food. Aerial’s other favorite things include black and purple for color and the card game “Speed” for game. In addition, she likes drawing, watching movies and spending time with friends at the park. If she could visit anywhere, Aerial would travel to Paris because “it’s the ‘city of love,’” she says. When she gets older, Aerial wants to become a lawyer or a veterinarian, which seems appropriate because she loves animals. Her worker describes Aerial as a kind and caring girl with a cheery personality. “Aerial has a unique sense of humor and likes to make others laugh,” the worker says. With her future forever family, Aerial looks forward having picnics, going to the movies and “having a family day every Saturday.”



Aerial can struggle with behavior at times but receives services to help her develop coping mechanisms to manage her emotions. Her worker says Aerial enjoys interacting with others, yet she likes time by herself as well. In school, Aerial receives assistance to help her stay focused. She says that math is her favorite subject.



Aerial’s worker is open to many types of forever families, but she would do best as the youngest child in her new home. Her new parent or parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. They must be strong advocates for the services that will help Aerial thrive at home and in school. Finally, her new forever family must be open to letting Aerial maintain her sibling relationships.

For more information, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

