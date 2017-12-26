Grant Me Hope: Angel

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to numbers, you can count on Angel to do her best at figuring out square roots or maybe even solving pi. Her favorite subject in school is math, and Angel takes a steady approach to her schoolwork, which seems to pay off since she’s advancing to the next level in her math classes. Angel not only enjoys math but also English. She has shown an affinity and ability for writing poetry. “Angel does relatively well in school,” adds her worker. Angel also enjoys drawing, playing video games and listening to music. Her favorite musical genre is heavy metal. Her favorite movie genre is horror, so it should come as no surprise that she enjoys dark humor. Angel enjoys chocolate, too, dark or otherwise. She likes hockey and follows the Chicago Blackhawks. Overall, Angel is described as an intelligent and respectful girl who is friendly and polite. She speaks French and wants to travel to France one day. When she’s asked about the qualities she wants in a future forever family, Angel says she wants one who accepts her and understands the struggles she has endured.

Angel has been through a traumatic past that affects her feelings and behavior. However, she receives services to help her build coping skills and has made significant improvement. Even though Angel gets along well with her peers, she can struggle when interacting with them. She generally does well in school and completes work “at her own pace,” says Angel’s worker.

Angel would do best with two experienced parents who can provide the supervision and one-on-one attention she needs to function at her best. Her new parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. Her new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that Angel needs to thrive at home and in school. “It is also important that an adoptive family for Angel has good communication with Angel and has built trust with her so she feels she can rely on them,” says her worker. Finally, the family must be open to letting Angel maintain her relationship with her sisters and grandmother.

For more information, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

