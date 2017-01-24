Grant Me Hope: Avery

Avery has a sharp mind and wants the sharp looks to match.

If he had three wishes, he’d want never-ending money, fabulous clothes – “like a tuxedo” – and a thin physique.

What he wants to do with his forever family is help cook, go to church and go shopping. “I can cook macaroni and cheese,” Avery says, which is one of his favorite things to do on weekends. Avery also likes to play video games and watch funny videos.

This 13 year old's favorite food is ice cream -- either chocolate chip or mint chocolate chip, if you please, followed perhaps by a leisurely walk, something he also enjoys.



Avery’s early years were very chaotic and traumatic. He, therefore, would benefit from the stability of a forever family who is patient and willing to help Avery with his emotional and behavioral needs. In school, Avery does grade-level work and likes to read and do art.

His mentor says Avery “is an energetic, free-spirited young man!”



Because of his needs, Avery would do best in forever family with a mom and dad who are prepared for Avery’s past trauma and can help him get the services needed to develop appropriate coping skills. If he is not the only child in the home, Avery should be the youngest. “He does well with one or two younger kids (school age),” his worker says.

Avery has stated a preference for a family with a dog.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

(© 2017 WZZM)