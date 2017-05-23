Grant Me Hope DeShawn

Deshawn is a budding musician who just needs a chance to shine.

This 15 year old loves the thought of making music, and according to his worker, Deshawn wants “to be a part of a music program in school.” He also has musical plans for his future.

“When he grows up, he wants to be a musician,” says Deshawn’s worker. More specifically, Deshawn says he wants to be a DJ. If he owned a nightclub, it would likely be decked out in light blue and chrome, Deshawn’s favorite colors, and it would serve an eclectic menu since Deshawn says he loves all types of food.

This animal lover lists cats as his favorite critter. He says Christmas is his favorite holiday, which Deshawn celebrates simply by having fun. On the weekends, Deshawn enjoys going to the gym. He also likes playing pool and football.

With his future forever family, Deshawn looks forward to enjoying music together.

Deshawn has some issues related to the trauma he experienced and receives services to help him process his feelings. His worker really believes in Deshawn’s potential. “Deshawn is an outgoing boy,” the worker says, “but needs a family to show him love and support.”

In school, Deshawn is capable of doing better, and he receives assistance to help him thrive. He reports that science is his favorite subject, but he still wants to be part of the school’s music program.



Deshawn has stated a preference for a forever family with a single parent. His new parent or parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. They also must be strong advocates for the services that will help Deshawn excel at home and in school.

“Deshawn told this worker he is looking for a family who can provide him with love, trust and communication,” says his worker. Finally, since Deshawn loves animals, his worker believes a pet in the home would benefit him, especially if it’s a cat.

For more information, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

