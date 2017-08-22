Grant Me Hope: Kenyon and Matthew

Kenyon and Matthew

A forever family for Kenyon must be willing to adopt his brother Matthew.

The boys would do best in a two-parent home with a significant support system. Their new forever family will need to be very patient and supportive of Kenyon and Matthew as they learn to manage their emotions and build new and trusting relationships.

The family will need to provide Kenyon and Matthew with a structured home, constant supervision and one-on-one attention. Kenyon and Matthew need a family who is willing to advocate for the services that will help them thrive at home and in school.

Finally, it is important that Kenyon and Matthew maintain contact with a younger sibling.

For more information on Kenyon and Matthew, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

