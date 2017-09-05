Grant Me Hope Maurice

Maurice is an entertainer and likes receiving positive attention for his antics.

He enjoys doing anything creative, especially singing, dancing and acting. He is insightful and thoughtful, and he hopes that one day his talents will make him famous. Maurice loves Michael Jackson's music and dance moves! He has a good sense of humor and likes to be silly to make others laugh.

Maurice is energetic and likes to be the center of attention. He is fun to be around and is able to easily keep himself busy. He is also sweet and sensitive. Maurice stated that the most important things for people to know about him are that “I’m very emotional, I love to dance, rap and sing, and I want to be famous one day.”

Maurice has big dreams for himself and is very excited for his future. He likes to have goals to work towards and rewards he can earn. He willingly talks through situations and enjoys having conversations with trusted adults. Maurice stated that he wants to have a family to love him, help him achieve his dreams, and have a good life. He wants a family who will let him explore new things such as dancing and singing.

Maurice thrives with individual attention and positive reinforcement. He does best with a regular routine in a structured environment. He likes to receive praise from adults and have others tell him that they are proud of him. Although he has displayed some difficult behavior in the past, it has subsided. Maurice can sometimes get distracted and needs reminders to stay on task. Maurice is able to follow directions, but sometimes gets caught up in drama with other peers.

Overall, Maurice does well in school and reports that science and art are his favorite subjects.

Maurice would do best with two experienced parents; however, a single parent with a strong support network would be considered. Maurice prefers to be the only child in the home, which would benefit him by ensuring that he receives the one-on-one attention that he needs to function at his best. His parents would benefit from having knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s development and behavior.

His parents also must be patient and nurturing with Maurice, especially as he transitions into his new home. In addition, they should be able to provide Maurice with a structured environment and routine.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

