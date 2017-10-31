Grant Me Hope: Meet Bradley

Grant Me Hope Bradley

The people who know him best say Bradley is a loving boy who’s eager to find a family. “He loves talking to people and is very friendly,” one of his workers says. “He loves family.” He’s got the personality and interests to fit right in. “He likes to interact with others and to show what he can do,” says another worker. "Bradley likes to always being doing something; playing a game, playing with a toy, on the computer" says his worker. "He also enjoys interacting with others; whether it's peers or adults, it doesn't matter" she adds. His team believes Bradley would flourish with a family. For instance, he likes swimming and camping. He enjoys “all food,” especially pizza. His favorite after-school activity is to go home and rest. He might even teach a future forever family a thing or two about computers, which are sort of a hobby for Bradley. Of course, like a lot of kids his age Bradley enjoys playing video games. He especially enjoys "Friday at Freddy's" and "Minecraft". Deep down, Bradley is a pretty cool kid. Ask him what he’s most proud of and he’ll say “the fort I made.” Ask him the most important thing he wants people to know and he’ll say “I like you guys.” One of his favorite activities involves bedtime, which he likes to precede with a story “about where I come from and all the people who loved me.” When he discusses his future forever family, Bradley says he wants to do things together such as swimming, coloring or just talking. He adds that the one thing he looks forward to most is being on his best behavior and being nice to his family.



“Bradley's behaviors are up and down both at home and in school,” says a worker. He has demonstrated troubling behaviors with adults and peers, but Bradley understands when he has done something wrong and will apologize. Bradley enjoys being the center of attention and can have times when his emotions get the best of him, particularly when things don’t go his way. When expressing his thoughts and feelings, Bradley benefits from guidance to communicate them effectively. With increased supervision and more support services, Bradley has been able to thrive at his current school.



A potential adoptive family for Bradley will need to be patient and be able to meet all of his needs. The ideal family will be very active. Bradley needs a family who can offer him assistance in developing proper coping skills and offer him unconditional love and a commitment to his well-being now and into adulthood. An adoptive family will have to provide him with a consistent, highly structured environment with constant supervision and the one-on-one attention that Bradley thrives on. Bradley also would do best as the youngest child in a home with no small pets.

For more information, call 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

