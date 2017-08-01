Grant Me Hope Brendan

Brendan is “old school” in a lot of good ways.

For instance, he loves to go on outings on the weekends. He enjoys playing board games such as “Monopoly” and “Empire Builder.” And get ready for this, future father, because this 15 year old's favorite “old school” basketball player is none other than Julius Erving, and, yes, he knows about the nickname “Dr. J.”

Brendan’s current favorite NBA star is LeBron James, but he loves to root for Detroit teams as well. Brendan enjoys watching football, basketball and hockey games as much as he likes playing the sports. Brendan also enjoys watching wrestling programs such as WWE. And he’ll gladly exchange a weekend of playing video games for going camping.

“He loves sports and enjoys the outdoors and being active,” says one of Brendan’s workers.

Brendan appreciates history and says American history and math are his favorite subjects in school. When he’s an adult, Brendan wants to be a professional football player, or maybe he’ll become a superhero since his three wishes include having strength, invisibility and night-vision.

But one of Brendan’s strongest desires is becoming part of a family to call his own so they can play together and enjoy each other’s company. Still, Brendan wants his future forever family to know at least one thing about him. “I like to give hugs,” he says.

Brendan needs a stable and structured environment. In school, Brendan sometimes engages in disruptive behaviors, but he can be charismatic and engaging with other students. Brendan excels when he receives additional assistance and patience in his classroom. With the additional help, Brendan stays on task and performs better academically.

Since he thrives on one-on-one attention, Brendan would do best with two experienced parents in a home in which he’s the only or youngest child. His new parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s development and behavior. The family also will need to make sure Brendan continues to receive the educational, emotional and behavioral services he needs to thrive now and into adulthood.

His forever family also should be patient to form a bond with Brendan and allow him time to transition into his new home. Since Brendan likes dogs and cats, a home with pets would be appropriate.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

