Grant Me Hope: Sally

Sally is a loving, caring and helpful girl.

This 12 year old likes helping her foster mother around the house. She is very active and enjoys coloring, drawing and playing outside.

“She wants to learn how to snowboard and ski,” says her worker. Sally enjoys going to school and will even play school when not there. According to Sally, her favorite foods are pizza and macaroni ’n cheese. Her favorite animal is a unicorn.

Sally also noted that when she grows up she would like to become a princess. Sally’s royal wardrobe likely would be dominated by her favorite colors, which are purple, pink, blue and yellow. However, her future forever family needn’t necessarily be royalty since Sally would be loyal to them no matter what.

“Sally is a fun loving girl who just wants to be with her own family,” says her worker. “Sally stated that she wants people to know that she wants a family and would love her family always.” Sounds like a happily ever after ending for everyone involved.



Sally is learning from her mistakes and trying to understand the consequences of her actions. Sally has overcome a difficult past and requires additional guidance on how to effectively manage her emotions. She also benefits from assistance with understanding boundaries and calming down when she gets excited. She does best with structure and consistency.

At school, Sally performs best with assistance.



Sally has stated a preference for a single-female parent. Her new parent or parents would benefit from knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development. Sally would benefit from being the only or youngest child in the family.

Her new forever family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Sally function at her best at home, in school and in the community. Since Sally has a close bond with her younger brother, a potential family will need to be supportive of this relationship.

