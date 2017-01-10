Grant Me Hope: Taelynn

Taelynn entertains and engages others, especially when she's around her peers.

When spending time with friends, she enjoys being funny and making them laugh. Taelynn also serves as a positive influence on them. "Taelynn is a great role model to her peers as she loves to help others," says one of her workers.

Taelynn's artistic talents shine as brightly as her knack for knowing others' needs. This 15 year old enjoys drawing and takes pride in "my artistic, creative, smart self!" "She has artistic flair, many interests and talents and is always able to entertain herself," says her worker.

Her creative interests include music. Taelynn says she enjoys playing cello and wants to become a professional cellist when she gets older. She also sets her sights on becoming a tattoo artist, an anime and manga illustrator or a cosmetologist. Her mixed bag of career goals underscores her eclectic nature.

Taelynn enjoys many sports but picks volleyball as her favorite. She likes many foods but says Chinese is her favorite cuisine, and cheesecake is her favorite dish.

When she's asked what she wants to do with a future forever family, Taelynn draws on her creativity by imaging "lazy days" lounging around together in pj's. She also dreams of going camping or just hanging out.

Her worker says Taelynn has unresolved trauma, and she needs to continue receiving assistance to work through it. In addition, her worker says, "Taelynn can be very shy until she gets to know someone, but she is very outgoing once comfortable."

Although Taelynn is very smart, she can struggle at times staying focused on her schoolwork. "If motivated and reminded," her worker says, "Taelynn does very well in all subjects."

The forever family for Taelynn should consist of two experienced parents who can provide consistency and enforce proper boundaries. These patient parents will need to advocate for the services Taeylnn needs and provide guidance and encouragement to make sure Taelynn stays on track in school.

Taelynn would do best as the youngest child in her new forever family. Finally, her family must be open to letting Taelynn maintain her relationship with her adopted brothers.

For more information: 800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

