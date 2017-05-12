Gravel Bottom Brewery creates the Red Shoe Brew for Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new, outdoor brew festival will be held close to downtown Grand Rapids - with all proceeds to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

The mission of the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is to provide a "home away from home" for families traveling to Grand Rapids for medical and mental health treatment for their children.

Where: Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan 1323 Cedar St NE, Grand Rapids

When: Wednesday, May 17 -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beer: Two craft beers each from eight local breweries including Brewery Vivant, Gravel Bottom, Perrin, Elk Brewing, Vander Mill, Cedar Springs and more.

Food: Pork and chicken sliders with a side of homemade chips provided by Chefette's Ono Grindz. Vegan option available.

Entertainment: Live music by Channing and Quinn, yard games and more!

Cost: $35 per person includes five tasting tokens and a food voucher. $75 VIP - same as above with guaranteed seating in the beer-garden VIP tent. Additional tasting tokens available - two for $5 or four for $10



*Must be 21 or older to attend.

