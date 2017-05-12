WZZM
Gravel Bottom Brewery creates the Red Shoe Brew for Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Brew

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 10:22 AM. EDT May 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new, outdoor brew festival will be held close to downtown Grand Rapids - with all proceeds to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

The mission of the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is to provide a "home away from home" for families traveling to Grand Rapids for medical and mental health treatment for their children.

  • Where: Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan
    • 1323 Cedar St NE, Grand Rapids
  • When: Wednesday, May 17 -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Beer: Two craft beers each from eight local breweries including Brewery Vivant, Gravel Bottom, Perrin, Elk Brewing, Vander Mill, Cedar Springs and more.
  • Food: Pork and chicken sliders with a side of homemade chips provided by Chefette's Ono Grindz. Vegan option available.
  • Entertainment: Live music by Channing and Quinn, yard games and more!
  • Cost: $35 per person includes five tasting tokens and a food voucher.
    • $75 VIP - same as above with guaranteed seating in the beer-garden VIP tent.
    • Additional tasting tokens available - two for $5 or four for $10

*Must be 21 or older to attend.

