Griffins Superhero Night features comic book and scarf giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Grand Rapids Griffins will host their Superhero night at Van Andel Arena featuring a superhero scarf giveaway for the first 2,000 fans (12 and under) and Griffins comic book giveaway to the first 2,500 fans in attendance.

This is the second comic book created for the Griffins by Rob O'Neil. The book features the Waldron Public House, located on Ionia Avenue in Grand Rapids. The Waldron is right across the street from Van Andel Arena. There are two gargoyles on top of the building and in this comic, one of them is alive.

George the Gargoyle has watched Griff, the Griffins' mascot, from afar winning championships, being loved by the masses, now Griff has his own comic book series, and he can't take it anymore. He decides he is going to try to replace Griff.

The comic features the Winterfest and Great Skate Event -- Rosa Parks Circle is in the comic, so there are some local tie-ins that the kids can see and recognize.

O'Neil says, "The story is a simple story about jealousy and redemption, and really old donuts. I put in a couple of 'call backs' to the first comic.

"If these comic book projects become an annual affair, I'll try to link them together in an ongoing series -- they will have stand alone stories but also flow together."

There will also be a post-game autograph session with select Griffins players. For more information and tickets, go to: http://www.griffinshockey.com/schedule/promotions_schedule/.

