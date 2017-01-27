Growing orchids at home

The Orchid family is one of the largest plant families.
The easiest orchids to grow at home include:
Dendrobium – food decoration - edible
Oncidium Sherry Baby – Smells like chocolate
Phalaenopsis – ‘Moth Orchid’ most common (for purchase)
Cattleya – Big, showy, used for corsages
General Growing Conditions:
Bright indirect light – east or south (in winter) window, artificial light, shade outside in summer
70’s daytime, 60’s nighttime
Most are epiphytes (grow on trees)
Potting mixes consist mostly of bark, charcoal, perlite, sphagnum moss, etc.
Water thoroughly & let drain
Fertilize weakly weekly
Orchid Show at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park:
This weekend January 28 & 29
Show open Saturday from 10 – 5 and Sunday 11 - 5
Show is free
Lots of opportunities to ask questions
Displays by orchid societies, individuals, and vendors
A terrific selection of orchids and orchid supplies for sale
For more information: www.meijergardens.org
