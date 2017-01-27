Growing orchids at home

Orchids

The Orchid family is one of the largest plant families.

The easiest orchids to grow at home include:

Dendrobium – food decoration - edible

Oncidium Sherry Baby – Smells like chocolate

Phalaenopsis – ‘Moth Orchid’ most common (for purchase)

Cattleya – Big, showy, used for corsages

General Growing Conditions:

Bright indirect light – east or south (in winter) window, artificial light, shade outside in summer

70’s daytime, 60’s nighttime

Most are epiphytes (grow on trees)

Potting mixes consist mostly of bark, charcoal, perlite, sphagnum moss, etc.

Water thoroughly & let drain

Fertilize weakly weekly

Orchid Show at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park:

This weekend January 28 & 29

Show open Saturday from 10 – 5 and Sunday 11 - 5

Show is free

Lots of opportunities to ask questions

Displays by orchid societies, individuals, and vendors

A terrific selection of orchids and orchid supplies for sale

For more information: www.meijergardens.org

