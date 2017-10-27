WZZM
Halloween edition of "Name That Animal" with John Ball Zoo

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

It's time for the annual Zoo Goes Boo event at John Ball Zoo. It takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.  The event features singers, dancers, jugglers, and plenty of animals.  Wear your costume because there are also lots of treat stations.  For more information www.jbzoo.org, Facebook JB ZOO, info@jbzoo.org, or call (616)336-4300.  

Animals featured on My West Michigan include the silky chicken, tenrec, turtle and hissing cockroach. 

