Zoo Goes Boo

It's time for the annual Zoo Goes Boo event at John Ball Zoo. It takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event features singers, dancers, jugglers, and plenty of animals. Wear your costume because there are also lots of treat stations. For more information www.jbzoo.org, Facebook JB ZOO, info@jbzoo.org, or call (616)336-4300.

Animals featured on My West Michigan include the silky chicken, tenrec, turtle and hissing cockroach.

© 2017 WZZM-TV