Healthcare humor with Dave and Joe

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Comedy... The Ultimate Medicine is a fundraiser for the Health Careers Connection program.

Tickets are $75. All proceeds benefit disadvantaged, under-represented West Michigan students from medically underserved, health provider shortage areas who are interested in health and human service careers.

The event features Dave Dyer and Joe Anderson on Feb. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. It's at the WMU Grand Rapids location at 2333 E. Beltline, SE.

For more information, contact Lisa Brennan at lisa.brennan@wmich.edu or 616-771-9497.

