Healthy Mother's Day gift ideas

Happy Mother's Day

As most of you already know, Mother's Day is this coming Sunday. On today’s “On the Menu” segment, Registered Dietitian Katie Francisco, is here with to share some healthy gift ideas for the women in our lives who are always taking care of us (and everyone else).

Indoor Herb Garden – Fresh herbs are a great way to add flavor to food without using salt! Reducing salt intake is especially important if your mom is watching her blood pressure. Giving the gift of an indoor herb garden provides an all-season garden to enhance healthy cooking as well as brighten the kitchen. Some examples of herbs to include are basil, cilantro, oregano, rosemary and parsley.

Re-usable Individual Coffee Filter & Freshly Ground Organic Coffees – This is a gift for the mom that enjoys her morning coffee but worries about our carbon footprint. A lot of us love the convenience of using the individual "pod style" coffee makers because we can make just one cup of coffee when we want one without the clean-up. But then there's that "mom guilt" of harming the environment with all those plastic containers going into the landfill. Did you know that you can purchase a re-usable individual filter that is super easy to clean? They are available online as well as in most stores that sell the Keurig coffee-makers. Plus, you can support your favorite local coffee shop by purchasing freshly ground organic coffee by the pound (ask them to grind it for your type of coffee maker). As a bonus, this is also more budget-friendly than the standard pod coffee packages.

Tea Notes – Don't worry, if your mom drinks tea instead of coffee, we have an idea for you too! Tea is actually well-known for its health benefits including disease fighting antioxidants. As a gift, you can fill a decorative tea box with a variety of her favorite green and herbal teas. Take the time to adhere a personalized message on each tea bag like "You are my inspiration" or "Thanks for all that you have done for me!" This will give her an everyday reminder of how much she is loved.

Dark Chocolate! – Because we all have stressful days and chocolate is a favorite stress reliever! Choose dark chocolate as a gift. In small portions, dark chocolate provides heart-healthy antioxidants plus it is rich in potassium. Below is a recipe for Healthy Dark Chocolate Walnut Oatmeal Cookies.

Healthy Dark Chocolate Walnut Oatmeal Cookies.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2/3 cup (ultra-grain or all purpose) flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

3 ounces dark chocolate chips or chunks

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. Mix softened butter with brown sugar. Combine flour, baking soda, & oats in a medium bowl. Combine butter mixture with the dry ingredient. Add egg and vanilla. Fold in walnuts and chocolate. Mix well and drop by tablespoon onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake for 12 minutes or until tops are dry to the touch.

*recipe adapted from Health.com

